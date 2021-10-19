International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG):

10/19/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.00).

10/13/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/29/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/9/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/2/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/27/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IAG stock opened at GBX 169.76 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.65. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

