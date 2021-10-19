Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $30.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.18 million and the highest is $31.40 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

