Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,801,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 16,844,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.7 days.

Shares of IITSF remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.