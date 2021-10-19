Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 13,448 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 19,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

