Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $362.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.98.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

