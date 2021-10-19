Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.26. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $570.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.