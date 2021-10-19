Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.26. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

