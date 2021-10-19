Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

