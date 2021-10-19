Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,400.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

