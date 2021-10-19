Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.11. 469,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,722,082. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

