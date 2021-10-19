Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $112.58.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.