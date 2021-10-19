Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Down 5%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.90. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 12,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVQ.U. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$106.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

