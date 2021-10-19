Investar (ISTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Investar (NASDAQ: ISTR):

10/19/2021 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

10/15/2021 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

10/6/2021 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Investar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Investar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

