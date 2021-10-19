Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 1,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

About Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

