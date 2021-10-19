Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 19th (EAT, EXP, GRTX, ILMN, IP, TCRX, THTX, TMNSF, TMVWY, VBLT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 19th:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. It is gearing up for international expansion as well, especially in the faster growing emerging markets. Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives, including streamlining of menu innovation and advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, the company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive and easing of capacity restrictions. However, the company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the pandemic and economy. Notably, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analyst's concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $159.50 price target on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $390.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 30.3% year over year, while selling, general & administrative expenses rose 133.3% in the second quarter of 2021. These pushed up operating costs by 85.2%. These rising costs are building pressure on the bottom line. Further, on lack of clarity related to the resurgence of coronavirus and emergence of the delta strain, the company had to put some moderation in terms of its second-half 2021 expectation related to business growth. The GRAIL acquisition-related complications are weighing on the stock. On a positive note, Illumina exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year improvement in segmental revenues across all geographies surpassed the company’s expectations. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

