Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

10/14/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.

10/7/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In May, the company's board announced a by 10% hike in its quarterly dividend $1.07 per share (annualized: $4.28). Moreover, Union Pacific anticipates to repurchase shares worth roughly $7 billion in 2021 The company's strong free cash flow generating ability (up 8.6% in first-half 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Improvement in overall volumes as economic activities pick up pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 33% in the first six months of 2021) as oil prices move north led to a 6% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Operational disruptions due to hurricane Ida are also worrisome.”

10/4/2021 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

9/24/2021 – Union Pacific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

