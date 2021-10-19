Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB):

  • 10/6/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
  • 10/5/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
  • 9/29/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
  • 9/28/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
  • 9/14/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
  • 9/11/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

NYSE KTB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

