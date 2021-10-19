Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (ABG, ABOS, ADC, ADEVF, ANDE, ATDRY, CDNS, DLVHF, DROOF, EENEF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 19th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $238.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.