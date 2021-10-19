Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 19th (BDX, CQP, CS, HD, KNX, TDG, TGI, TRIL, TTGT, TVTX)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 19th:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expected fall in BD’s Medication Management Solutions unit in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is discouraging. The company’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like BD’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, BD’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, in fiscal third-quarter are impressive. Regulatory approvals and slew of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well . A raised financial outlook amid pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected.”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG expected to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. Further, the partnership has economic hedges in place to secure natural gas feedstock, which will reduce volatility. Also, lower operating expenses will boost the partnership’s bottom line. However, low cash balance and high debt burden are affecting its balance sheet and financial flexibility. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened the global energy demand growth, which in turn reduced demand for new trains at the Cheniere Partners’ export unit. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $376.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fifth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market and ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the demand for renovations and construction activities, driven by prudent investments. It is gaining from growth in Pro and DIY customer categories as well as digital momentum. However, in the second quarter, the company witnessed year-over-year moderation in its comparable store sales growth. This was due to lapping of the high demand environment for home-improvement projects seen last year. Soft gross margin, stemming from increased penetration of lumber, has also been a drag.”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders. In the first half of 2021, it returned $53.7 million (share repurchase) and $30.3 million (dividends) to shareholders. In April, the company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. Improvement in operating ratio (operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) is encouraging. Knight-Swift's decision to increase its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $3.90-$4.05 (earlier: $3.45-$3.60) reflects improvement in freight conditions. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, partly due to lingering coronavirus-led headwinds and increase in operating expenses. Inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses represent an added headwind.”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $678.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransDigm enjoys significant growth opportunities in the defense space on account of the expansionary budgetary policy adopted by the U.S. administration as well as other developing nations in past couple of years. The company currently boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. The stock’s current ratio of 4.11 reveals its strong ability to meet debt obligations. However, its commercial OEM sales declined 2.3% year over year during the fiscal third quarter. Unfavorable forecasts made by the International Air Transport Association about revenue passenger kilometers make us skeptic about the stock’s future performance. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a gloomy picture that might be a cause for concern. In a year’s time, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Triumph Group’s focus on improving organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services, expansion of operating capacity and marketing of a complete product portfolio. The company holds a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. Increased production rates for commercial narrow-body planes has been boosting its organic sales prospects. The fiscal 2022 budget includes $753 billion as funding for the Pentagon, reflecting 1.7% growth over the prior year’s budget. Such encouraging spending provisions by the U.S. administration are expected to significantly boost growth prospects of Triumph Group. In the past year, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, expanded import tariff for steel and aluminum may push up its costs for manufacturing stocks like Triumph Group.”

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.50 target price on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

