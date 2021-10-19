Investors Purchase Large Volume of Energous Call Options (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,922 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average daily volume of 1,774 call options.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 282,661 shares in the company, valued at $709,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,750 shares of company stock valued at $266,531. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Energous by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Energous by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,243,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,470. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.36. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

