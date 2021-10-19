Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,387 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,186% compared to the average volume of 83 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ZIX by 207,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $459.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

