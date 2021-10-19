ION (ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,163.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. ION has a market cap of $386,516.00 and approximately $2,163.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.55 or 0.00366666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,666,285 coins and its circulating supply is 13,766,285 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

