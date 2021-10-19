IOST (IOST) One Day Volume Tops $64.51 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. IOST has a total market cap of $897.06 million and approximately $64.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00241947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

