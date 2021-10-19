IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $8.07 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $8.15 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

