IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $368.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $318.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.