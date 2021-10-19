Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IPSEY remained flat at $$25.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

