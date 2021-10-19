IQE (LON:IQE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IQE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

IQE opened at GBX 44.41 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.29 million and a PE ratio of -442.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

