IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $165,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $254,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4,754.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $248.46 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.