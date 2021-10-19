Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

