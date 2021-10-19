Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -396.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

