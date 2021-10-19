IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.90 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $124.16 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00068529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.06 or 1.00107988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.23 or 0.05990715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,043,427,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,771,258 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

