IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in September

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 243.43%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

