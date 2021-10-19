iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.22 and last traded at $157.40. 1,550,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,050,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.