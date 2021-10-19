iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.91. 761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 15.36% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

