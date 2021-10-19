iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.49 and last traded at C$27.49. 44,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 83,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.82.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.