iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 126,727 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $39.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 253.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

