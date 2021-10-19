iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 call options.

HDV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.16. 220,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,310. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.