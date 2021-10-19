iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57.

