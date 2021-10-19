iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

