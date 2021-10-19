iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,363.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,071.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 192,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

