iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.31. 26,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,174. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

