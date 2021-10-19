iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG)’s stock price were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 49,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 57,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.