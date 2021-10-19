iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,045 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $265,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 592,091 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.