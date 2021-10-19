iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Shares Up 2.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.58. 4,261,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,052,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.