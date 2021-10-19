iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $49.90. 30,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 51,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.