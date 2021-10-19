iShares International Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,330% compared to the average volume of 385 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 372,043 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.