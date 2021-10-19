iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,958. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

