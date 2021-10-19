iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of MBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,031. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
