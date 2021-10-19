iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.06

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.06 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.



