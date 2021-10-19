iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $46,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000.

ACWI stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30.

